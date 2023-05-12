NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From Memphis to Mountain City, bars are a lifeblood in Tennessee.

“Opened in April of 2001,” Brad Sanderson said, as he sits on a stool at The Stage on Broadway.

Sanderson owns the honky-tonk joint. Every year, he has to keep tabs on all his servers to make sure their licensing is up to date. But now, the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission (TABC) is changing things up.

Last year, the commission gave out over 35,653 new paper permits. They’re good for five years, and there are nearly 147,000 server permits in the state. But as of May 1, paper is out.

“We’re proud to announce a first-of-its-kind digital server permit that’s going to allow potential employers to verify on the spot whether people have the legally required license or permit for anyone that serves alcohol in Tennessee,” said Russell Thomas, TABC Executive Director.

It works through the MyTN app.

Bar and restaurant owners used to have to reach out to the TABC to verify permits are up to date. But this eliminates the middleman, streamlining the process for servers.

“It’s similar to airplane boarding passes that you see these days,” Thomas said. “One of the great features about it is it updates in real-time.”

Bluntly, it isn’t a game-changer. But if a server or restaurant can save a couple of days here or a week there, it’s one less headache to worry about.

Plus, it also cuts down on paper.

“Absolutely. It’s nice to see them digitize these things,” Sanderson said. “We appreciate it very much when the state upgrades their technology for us. It’s nice to see.”

As for The Stage on Broadway, the bands keep playing, and the servers keep pouring. Just now, it’s a little easier.