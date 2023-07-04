NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When Tennessee Dept. of Transportation (TDOT) Commissioner Butch Eley was asked about passenger rail back in January, he seemed hopeful.

“We are currently also awaiting a study done by TACIR, our commission for intergovernmental relations in the state, to look at potential corridors that make the most sense to do that,” he said, then.

There have been a number of steps to where we are now, but that TACIR study has arrived, and it finds, “intercity passenger rail service could help increase connectivity and facilitate tourism and other economic development initiatives in Tennessee.”

“We are the second most automobile city in the country and guess what city’s first. Memphis,” Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) said. “So, Tennessee is greatly in need of rail service.”

Campbell, who, along with Rep. Jason Powell (D-Nashville) and Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis), co-sponsored the bill directing TACIR to undergo the study back in 2022.

The study lays out several routes in order of priority:

Tier I Nashville-Chattanooga-Atlanta Tier II Memphis-Nashville

Chattanooga-Knoxville-Bristol Tier III Memphis-Carbondale (IL)-Chicago

Nashville-Louisville

“The appetite is out there for something bigger that can get us off the roads, especially when we’re looking at a 60% increase in the time that we’re sitting in traffic over the next decade,” Campbell said.

Of course, the massive TDOT package the legislature passed this year will help, but with Tennessee’s massive growth, rail is sure to be a player moving forward.

But there are still a lot of factors at play. There has to be cooperation from rail and train companies and agreement from lawmakers on routes and funding.

But there’s no doubt this step from TACIR is a big one, as TDOT and the governor’s administration have continuously said they’re waiting on the study.

“[Rail is] certainly on the table and something that we’re going to keep on the table and look at the possible options,” Eley said in January.

The department did provide an updated statement that reads, in full:

“We are currently evaluating all of the recommendations and remain committed to taking a holistic and multimodal approach to the mobility needs of our citizens and communities. We are certainly interested in all mobility options including passenger rail linking major cities in and through Tennessee and their economic benefits. As with all transportation projects of this magnitude, cost and feasibility are considerable components that still need to be fully evaluated and understood. It will also require participation from several stakeholders such as Amtrak, FRA, bordering states, and coordination efforts between our railroad partners as passenger rail would likely operate on the same lines that handle freight traffic. Over the next several months we will be engaging these interested parties as we incorporate the findings into our updated Statewide Rail Plan.”