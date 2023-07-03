NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been a series of both wins and losses for the LGBTQ+ community this summer in Tennessee.

“The last couple of weeks have been a roller coaster,” Ray Holloman said.

Holloman is transgender and chairs up the Tennessee Transgender Task Force. He transitioned about seven years ago.

“I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll be comfortable just being a very masculine lesbian,’ and I was just like, ‘nope, this isn’t it. I need to transition and be able to really feel like I am truly myself,’” Holloman said. “So, that’s why, and I’ve not looked back and been happier ever since then.”

In June, federal courts in Tennessee paused new laws restricting drag and gender-affirming care for minors.

But at the same time, the Supreme Court ruled that businesses could refuse to serve LGBTQ+ customers in some situations.

Furthermore, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit seeking to allow Tennesseans to change the sex designations on their birth certificates.

“It’s just kind of like, we win a couple, we lose a couple, and I think that’s this battle we keep seeing,” Holloman said. “Ultimately, we’re going to come out on top.”

National Republicans have lauded the Supreme Court decision while state and local Republicans have condemned other decisions from federal judges.

“All we’re saying is just leave kids out of this. So, I’m disappointed in that aspect of the judge’s ruling,” House Majority Leader William Lamberth said on a federal judge pausing aspects of Tennessee’s gender-affirming care for minors ban. “I’m particularly disappointed that there’s not even been a factual finding on these issues yet.”

When it comes to that ban, the federal judge left in place a ban on surgical procedures.

He also left in place the opportunity for lawsuits against doctors but took out criminal penalty aspects of the law.

“I’m hoping that the fact that, that civil liability provision still remains that a doctor is going to think very long and hard before they prescribe these very harmful drugs to these kids,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson.

Naturally, Holloman disagrees.

“Being able to transition is life-saving care,” he said. “Like I was depressed for so many years because I just didn’t fit in. Something was wrong.”