NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Tennessee lawmaker hopes to add one more charge to the list of ones warranting the death penalty in the Volunteer State.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland) has filed a bill to include rape of a child under 12 years old to the list of offenses that can receive the death penalty in Tennessee.

The legislation, filed Monday, will make rape or aggravated rape of a child a Class A felony Range III, which carries a 40-to-60-year prison sentence. Current law classifies the offense as a Class A felony punishable by 25 to 40 years’ imprisonment.

“The death penalty is reserved for the worst of the very worst in our society, and there is no other crime more depraved, more sadistic or horrifying than they murder or rape of a child,” Lamberth said. “Someone who preys, stalks and hunts down children is a monster and should be punished as such. This change more adequately reflects our values when it comes to protecting children. It is the right thing to do, and I am hopeful this legislation will have very strong bipartisan support.”

The bill stipulates the punishment for such a crime if the defendant was an adult at the time of the offense is either death, life imprisonment without the possibility of parole or life in prison.

This legislation is just one of several new pieces of legislation set for debate and discussion over the next few months as the Tennessee General Assembly reconvenes starting Tuesday, Jan. 9, at noon.