NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee state employees have June 19th off for the first time ever as the state now officially celebrates Juneteenth as a state holiday.

“It deserves that type of recognition,” Rep. G.A. Hardaway (D-Memphis) said.

Though it’s been a process that’s been in the works for over a decade.

“Initially, we tried a paid holiday. It didn’t take,” Hardaway said. “About 5-6 years ago, one of the members brought a bill for a commemorative day. It didn’t take.”

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers announced to more than 250,000 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, that they were free.

The day came roughly 2.5 years after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect, but the news hadn’t traveled around the country yet.

“I can think of nothing that’s more evil than having free people thinking they’re enslaved,” Hardaway said. “I don’t know how you deal with that when you finally find out.”

The Memphis Democrat spearheaded a bill to make Juneteenth a special day of observance in 2021—he said he filed it as a backup bill after House Minority Leader Karen Camper (D-Memphis) filed one to make it an official paid holiday. But Camper’s bill failed.

The push for a paid holiday continued to stall until Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) introduced his own legislation this year.

Still though, it wasn’t a unanimous decision.

“Just an event that happened in Texas that most people don’t know what it is,” Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) said. “I just didn’t think it merited a holiday in Tennessee.”

Hensley was one of 32 Republicans who voted no or present not voting.

“People were looking for a reason for a holiday because it doesn’t seem like it rises to the level that deserves a holiday just because people were told that the war had ended, that slavery had ended,” he said.

Hardaway said the rhetoric from lawmakers against the bill is disappointing but he harbors no ill will toward them.

“I ain’t mad at them,” he said. “It tells me that we’ve got more education to do.”