NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Before Tennessee lawmakers convene for the 2024 legislative session on Tuesday, Jan. 9, a group called the Tennessee 11 is planning to gather at the State Capitol.

The TN 11 said they’re calling for legislative solutions addressing gun violence and safety while upholding gun rights.

The group is made up of eleven individuals from diverse backgrounds, including a firearms instructor, a pastor, a teacher and a former state trooper. They are based in locations across the state, from Memphis to Elizabethton and Harriman to Nashville.

After the special session in August, the eleven said they met for three days to discuss their experiences with gun rights, ownership, safety and violence and worked toward solutions.

TN 11 also polled about 30,000 Tennesseans from all 95 counties and pinpointed with five priorities they are calling on lawmakers to address:

Temporary removal of firearms based on risk of violence Tools to support responsible gun ownership Expansion of School Resource Officer role Community investment to reduce trauma Gun issue literacy resources for schools, communities and media

“If you are elected into the office, you’re elected to represent the people who sent you there, and so we the people have something to say, and we’re saying it collectively,” said Arriell Gipson Martin, a member of the TN 11. “We’re hoping that we’re met with open ears, open hearts, and to be able to talk through what those solutions look like.”

On Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the group will rally on the War Memorial Plaza at the Tennessee State Capitol.