NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a brutal string of crime in Memphis last year, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said it has significantly cut sexual assault kit turnaround times.

“Had we had quicker turnaround times, Cleotha Henderson would have not been on the streets to rape and murder Eliza Fletcher,” Sen. Brent Taylor (R-Memphis) said.

The overall number of pending sex offense kit requests statewide dropped by over 55% since last June. Since last August, the agency has slashed average turnaround time for sexual assault kits nearly in half.

“Imagine how that victim feels,” Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) said. “Imagine how the person that could possibly be exonerated from this feels.”

Lawmakers say there’s still a long way to go, and they’d like to see it drop down to just 60 or 90 days, instead of about 26 weeks. But every step in the right direction is a good one.

“Look, we’ve got a long way to go, we’re not where we want to be,” Taylor said. “But we are making progress.”

The news broke when Taylor posted a press release detailing a few of the changes.

Some Democrats privately expressed frustration that Taylor released the details when Democrats had pushed so hard for changes during the previous session.

For example, Parkinson sponsored a bill to require the TBI to test and return kits in 30 days or less and give the bureau funding to make it possible. It was never heard.

“Our state legislature did not have the will to fund that initiative and ensure that we got it down to 30 days,” he said. “Hopefully when we come next year in January, this will be one of the priorities to ensure that those victims of rape be able to receive the justice that they deserve and those that are falsely accused be able to see the exoneration that they deserve.”

But Parkinson quickly shut the notion of animosity down, saying it’s not about who announces the work, just that it’s getting done.

“That’s ancillary to me, to be totally honest with you,” he said. “For me, what’s important here is to get these times down and to protect the citizens.”

Taylor said he understands the sentiment but felt it was important to highlight the work and effort the bureau has made.

“I share their frustration,” Taylor said. “A year or so ago was 52 weeks, it took a year to get a sexual assault kit processed. To get that down to 26 weeks is nothing to write home about for sure, but we are making progress.”

The concept of quick turnaround times is one that is bipartisan.

“We have to do what we can to make sure that these sexual assault kits are processed in a timely way because there are rapists to be captured, there are arrests to be made and convictions to be had by simply processing these rape kits,” Taylor said.