NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — State Rep. Bill Beck (D-Nashville) has passed away, according to Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear that our colleague, Rep. Bill Beck, has unexpectedly passed away. Bill was a dedicated servant and powerful voice for the city of Nashville, a husband, father, and friend to everyone in the General Assembly,” House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) tweeted on Sunday, June 4.

“His quick wit and unforgettable laugh could always lighten a committee meeting or the proceedings on the House floor,” Sexton added. “We express our sincere condolences and prayers to Bill’s family during this difficult time. Rep. Beck will be greatly missed.”

State Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) shared a tweet from News 2’s Chris O’Brien about Beck’s death, adding, “This is just heartbreaking. Bill was a joy to serve with and was liked by virtually everyone. You will be missed my friend. I pray for peace and healing for the Beck family.”

The following statement was posted on the Tennessee Secretary of State Facebook page on Sunday evening: “I am saddened to learn about the passing of Rep. Bill Beck. He was smart, witty, and passionate. He treated others with respect, and he served our state well. Please lift up his family in your prayers.”

According to Beck’s profile on the Tennessee General Assembly website, the 61-year-old was married with one child.

Beck reportedly attended University School of Nashville before he got his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Belmont University, as well as a Juris Doctor degree from the Nashville School of Law.

No additional information has been released about Beck’s death.