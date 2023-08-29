NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The special session of the Tennessee General Assembly ended in chaos, including pushing and shoving between lawmakers and shouting from the public.

Republican lawmakers rammed through an adjournment of the House sine die before Rep. Justin Jones could officially call for a vote of no confidence of Speaker Cameron Sexton.

Shortly after the House was gaveled out, a situation between Rep. Justin Pearson and Sexton broke out before lawmakers swarmed both men to separate them.

The session has been repeatedly contentious between the parties, with Jones silenced by a procedural vote Monday afternoon and a walk-out of Democratic lawmakers following.

