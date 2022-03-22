NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has learned Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury.

This is the result of a years-long F.B.I. investigation into legislative corruption, including a kickback scheme.

Speaker Sexton released the following statement to News 2:

“We have been fully cooperating with the federal authorities since I became speaker in 2019. It is not unexpected that I and other members would be called to appear before a grand jury to provide factual statements as part of this ongoing investigation.” Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton

Sources also tell News 2 subpoenas were served to other house republicans.

This comes after former State Representative Robin Smith of Hixon pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge involving a mailing service to GOP lawmakers using both campaign and taxpayer funds.

Smith admitted as part of her plea deal that she and former House Speaker Glen Casada received kickbacks from that company.

News 2 will continue to follow developments with this ongoing investigation.