NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives has filed a number of bills for the upcoming special session of the Tennessee General Assembly. Five bills currently bear his name, spanning mental health care access to increased penalties for stalking offenses.

Gov. Bill Lee announced his intent to call a special session of the legislature in late April, about a month after The Covenant School shooting that saw six lives, including three children, claimed. The governor officially issued the proclamation earlier this month, tasking the legislature to tackle legislation related around mental health and juvenile justice reform.

Here are the bills filed under Speaker Cameron Sexton’s (R—Crossville) name:

HB7032: Requires health insurance carriers, including TennCare providers, to provide mental health services and treatment to the same extent that the carriers and providers provide alcoholism and drug dependence services and treatment.

HB7033: Requires a bail hearing, which must be open to the public, before a defendant who has been arrested or held to answer for a bailable offense may be admitted to bail.

HB7034: Raises from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class E felony knowingly violating an order of protection or a restraining order issued due to domestic abuse when based on stalking; raises the classification range for stalking from a Class A misdemeanor or Class E felony to a Class E or D felony; raises the classification of aggravated stalking from a Class E to a Class D felony; requires a court to order a mental health assessment of a defendant’s need for mental health treatment if convicted of a stalking offense, at cost to the defendant unless indigent; requires the sentence to include the defendant undergoing treatment and monitoring of drug intake if the assessment indicates that the defendant is in need of and amenable to treatment.

HB7035: Establishes a loan forgiveness program for psychiatrists, psychologists, and counselors.

HB7036: Changes prerequisites for emergency detention and admission to a treatment facility from “immediate” substantial likelihood of serious harm to “imminent” substantial likelihood of serious harm.