NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many Republicans are on board for Gov. Bill Lee’s (R-Tennessee) private school voucher expansion proposal.

“I think parents are frustrated, so parents are wanting to have options,” Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said.

But that doesn’t include every single one. “I’ve got more questions than I’ve received answers, up to this point,” Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) said.

Briggs has questions about the financial implications of the potential expansion.

Tennessee has over one million students. Of course, not every single one will take the $7,000+ Lee is proposing. But, hypothetically, let’s say 10% do. It would cost the state over $700 million.

“This year, because of the voucher program, they’ve got a $400 million hole in their budget they’re trying to figure out what to do,” Briggs said. “So, just from the financial part, there’s too many questions that I have.”

The Knoxville Republican isn’t alone. House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) is leery of money going to people who already have the means to help themselves.

“One of the things that I’m really not for is the notion of people who are currently in private school, families that have plenty of means,” Faison said. “I heard the number of 400% of the poverty level or no income caps – that makes me nervous.”

It was a sentiment Briggs shared. “It really is nothing but a windfall for the wealthy,” he said.

He pointed to states like Arizona, which shares a similar population to Tennessee, saying it’s now on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars.

“What they’ve found in a lot of these states, you would like to think that maybe it’s directed to the kids that are going to failing schools. They’re not taking it,” Briggs said. It’s the families that already – and some of these are middle class and upper-middle class families – these are families that are already enrolled in private schools.”

Now, Faison isn’t explicitly against the concept. He just wants to see proof that it works.

“I asked the governor, I said, ‘Can you get empirical data showing that the overall achievement scores have risen?’ I’m really interested in that,” he said. “The notion of the money following the child is attractive to me as a conservative.”

There are other unsure Republicans out there, too.

Sen. Frank Niceley (R-Strawberry Plains) and Reps. David Hawk (R-Greeneville), Sam Whitson (R-Franklin) and John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton) have all expressed a desire to pump the brakes on the proposal. There are undoubtedly more who have yet to speak up.

But with the backing of the Speakers in both chambers – which Lee has – it may be tough to stop.