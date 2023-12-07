NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry isn’t shying away from her past as she tries to unseat Republican U.S. Congressman Mark Green.

“I think that’s what people appreciate, is if you actually say, ‘I was wrong and I’m going to try to make amends,'” Barry said the day after her campaign announcement.

In 2018, her term as Nashville mayor was cut short after news of an extramarital affair with her security guard went public.

Barry pled guilty to cheating the city out of thousands of dollars to continue the affair, but her record has now been cleared after she completed her probation and reimbursed taxpayers.

“I really do believe that people should get second chances, and that you shouldn’t be defined by your worst mistakes,” she said.

When asked how she will approach voters who are hesitant to trust her again, she said she will try to win that trust back.

“People did trust me and I broke that trust, and my hope is that I can regain that trust,” she said. “I wasn’t perfect, correct, and what I have come to appreciate is nobody is and my hope is that I can reach those folks and we can connect and go forward.”

To have a seat in the U.S. Congress, Barry has to beat a Republican incumbent who won reelection by 22 points last year, which she admitted is not an easy task.

However, she believes her views are more in line with District 7 voters than Green’s.

“Tennesseeans are pretty clear on what they want to see happen. They want an end to gun violence, and they deserve legislators who are actually going to pass laws to make that happen. Tennesseans have also been very, very clear that they want access to health care, and they need legislators that are actually going to work to make that happen,” she said. “I’m not running on an agenda that would be seen, I think, as anything more than a Tennessee agenda.”

Barry also said it is important to make sure every candidate for office has a challenger and Tennesseans have choices at the polls.

“That is the way democracy works. We can’t let people have a free pass. You have to have competitive races,” she said.

Barry said her story isn’t unique and Tennesseeans will be open to giving her a second chance to lead.

“I think that people actually do want to give people second chances; I know that all of us in our lives have come up short, and what we hope is that through grace and love, others will let us have a second chance, and I have been blessed in my life to get a lot of second chances and I want to be able to make sure that others do too,” she said.

Green did not respond to a request for comment on Barry’s candidacy.