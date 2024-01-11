NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As lawmakers make decisions on what to tackle this year at the State Capitol, students have continued to share their thoughts on gun reform.

“I call on every Tennessee legislator to use their power to protect the lives of Tennesseeans rather than self-interest,” said Sarayah Shaw, a student at Hume Fogg High School.

One by one, eight high school students talked about their personal experiences. Many of them called on lawmakers to pass legislation on gun control.

“School no longer felt safe, the locked doors, the effort to keep students out of the hall, and of course the regular active shooter drills, all served as reminders that I was putting my life on the line just by being there,” said Shaw.

While gun control defined last year’s session in Tennessee, thousands protested for more of it. However, no legislation was passed.

“Nobody can fulfill their roles as students, as kids in the school building when we’re all holding each other close, trying to quiet our breathing as our teachers brace themselves with staplers and meter sticks,” said Isabella Alvarez, another high school student.

The push comes from the very people who understand the reality of gun violence beyond the school’s front doors.

“The people working for our school safety are the same kids who have connected with our shared fear of being shot anywhere and at any time,” said Alvarez.

Many of the students shared personal stories:

“I am scared. My friends are scared; my family is scared; my generation is scared,” said 17-year-old Jennie Li.

“I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said 16-year-old Kelvin Graves. “We face a problem that no one seems to find solutions for. People may not be able to find solutions because they can’t imagine the impact it has on others’ lives.”

“You can smell our blood, but when will we be in your sight?” asked Adrianne. “I sat in eagerness, my legs shaking to tell the stories of our livelihood, or more accurately, the recipe of our death. To my left sat Police Chief John Drake, to my right sat Judge Shelia Calloway and amongst us were others involved in public safety. It was Thursday, March 23, 2023, and as a speaker, my face was plastered on the flyer that read ‘youth violence.'”

Adrianne talked about her experience and why gun violence continues to happen. She described voicing her opinion on the need for mental health screening, universal background checks, and the normalization of danger.

For days, News 2 has been going to lawmakers and asking what gun reform Tennesseans can expect to see.

“As far as Tennessee doing something to limit guns, we’re not going to do that. We believe in the Second Amendment, and we believe that our Constitution was written correctly. We’re not going to take guns from people,” said State Rep. Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby), the House Republican Caucus Chair.

Other Republican lawmakers are planning to revive a bill from special session that would allow people to carry guns in schools.

“Whatever vehicle that is to get us to the point where kids can be protected in these schools, that’s what I’m going to be supportive of. If it means running this bill again, I certainly will do that,” said State Rep. Chris Todd (R-Madison County).