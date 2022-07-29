NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s back-to-school season, but you don’t have to be going back to school to be cashing in.

“Because of the tax break, you can save $70, essentially, so that’s why I’m here,” Cheatham County resident Rocco Gogliotti said while at a Best Buy in West Nashville.

The Tennessee back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend started Friday morning. This will probably be one of the busiest weekends of the year for stores.

“This whole week has been pretty empty, I think a lot of people have been anticipating this coming,” Best Buy consultant, Ira Armstead said. “But it started out pretty strong [this morning], it’s going to get a lot more traffic I’m sure, and probably tomorrow, it’s going to be even more hectic.”

The sales tax in Tennessee is 7%, so if you spend $1,000 on a laptop or tablet, you’d save $70.

“$70, I could buy a lot of things. Namely, like a cover for the iPad, a protective cover,” Gogliotti said. “So, it pays to shop around and do your homework.”

There are three categories that the back-to-school holiday covers: clothing, school supplies, and computers. There are some restrictions though. Clothing and school supplies over $100 don’t qualify and neither do computers over $1,500.

“Probably the biggest misconception is that everything’s tax-free,” Armstead said. “But unfortunately, TVs, phones, appliances, headphones, etc. stuff isn’t going to be tax-free.”

The holiday runs from July 29th to July 31st.