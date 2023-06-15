NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Tennessee Representatives were re-elected Thursday during a special primary election.

Back in April, the House expelled Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) and Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) for their roles in gun protests at the State Capitol.

Jones ran in the primary unopposed while Pearson had a challenger, David Page.

News 2’s Chris O’Brein caught up the Jones after he voted this morning. Jones called the primary “a waste of taxpayer money.”

“Quite frankly, it’s a waste of taxpayer money,” Jones said. “But it is part of the process to undo what happened on April 6th.”

Both Jones and Pearson won by a wide majority of votes.

The General Election will be held Aug. 3.