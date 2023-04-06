NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee House of Representatives has voted to expel Justin J. Pearson (D—Memphis), the third and final Democratic lawmaker facing expulsion on Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, the House voted to expel Justin Jones (D—Nashville), but the motion to expel Rep. Gloria Johnson (D—Knoxville) failed by one vote.

The expulsion hearings of Pearson, Johnson, and Jones, now known as the “Tennessee Three,” came after the trio broke several House decorum rules during a gun control protest last week.

The protests came in reaction to the mass shooting at The Covenant School that saw six people, including three 9-year-old children, killed.