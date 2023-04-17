NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monday hundreds marched through the streets of downtown Nashville, several with caskets in hand. A surreal sight to witness as you could feel the heartache as faith leaders like Bishop Barber led the march with prayer and song instead of chants.

A tiny casket was at the head of the pack, six caskets in all slowly walked from McKendree United Methodist Church to the Capitol steps. Those marching for gun reform, hoping the visual touched the hearts of lawmakers.

Several grassroots organizations including Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action backed the Moral March.

“I think the caskets definitely show the real impact in person, you know you can actually see there are people dying. It’s real lives that are being lost and I think it makes it a lot more real to see that and to know these are your constituents to lawmakers these are the people that are dying they are the people you are in charge of that you are meant to protect so I hope that they see that and they know finally understand they need to do something to prevent this from happening again,” Zach Maaieh a volunteer leader with Students Demand Action told News 2.

The movement holds more meaning for those like Jason Sparks. Monday would have been his brother’s 43rd birthday, but he was shot and killed in a road rage incident.

“I think I’ve realized I’m probably never going to find out who killed my brother, but I found this space with Moms Demand Action and advocating for some commonsense gun legislation, and they’ve been so kind. Anything I can do to help this from happening to other people or the tragedy at Covenant, that’s what I’m here for, that’s why I am here,” Sparks said.

It’s the same sentiment many of those shared. The mother of Akilah DaSilva, who was killed in the Waffle House mass shooting, and a mother of a surviving Covenant School child were also among those that marched.