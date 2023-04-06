NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Joe Biden took to Twitter on Thursday condemning the actions of the Tennessee House of Representatives for expelling two Democratic Representatives.

The House voted to expel Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) and Rep. Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) one week after they broke several House decorum rules and protested for gun control measures. Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville), who also took part in the incident with Jones and Pearson, was not expelled by the House.

The President posted the following statement on his Twitter account.

“Three kids and three officials gunned down in yet another mass shooting. And what are GOP officials focused on? Punishing lawmakers who joined thousands of peaceful protesters calling for action. It’s shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent.”

Both Tennessee Democrats and Republicans are expected to speak to the media soon.