NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a rare move, the Tennessee State Senate removed a member of their own. Democratic Senator Katrina Robinson was expelled due to federal convictions related to her business — many of which were dismissed by a judge.

This happened just before sentencing is supposed to take place in March.

Attorneys and the Tennessee Democratic Party are arguing the decision should take place after the convictions are finalized or tossed.

The final vote to remove Sen. Robinson, a Black woman, fell along party lines with the supermajority of Republicans supporting the decision. Senate Democrats did not.

“It’s sexist, it’s racist, it’s discriminatory,” Robinson said in a press conference following her expulsion.

The case goes back to before Robinson was a member of the Senate.

Initially, the federal government at the time alleged in a 48-count indictment Robinson misused and stole $600,000 in federal grant money. The judge acquitted her on 15 of those counts and eventually left four out of five counts to be considered by a jury. That’s now down to two counts with a possibility there will be no counts by sentencing.

“This is an effort on behalf of a majority party to wield their power to abuse the system and further disenfranchise voters and disenfranchise representatives,” Robinson said.

The exact ethic violation remains unclear.

Supporters of Robinson bring to light instances of Republican senators — Joey Hensley prescribing opioids and having an affair with his cousin, and Brian Kelsey, who has been indicted on five counts of violating federal campaign finance among others, and still being allowed to serve.

“You saw me stand up in front of that body and get publicly lynched through procedure, you ousted me from a seat that the people elected me to based on allegations and accusations that have been unproven,” Robinson said.

In a 2019 Attorney General opinion, Herbert Slatery wrote: “There is no historical precedent of expelling a member other than for conduct that occurred while the member was in office.”

Republicans that led the effort are not commenting.

“There were statements that I was not being accurate in my representation of the law, I have immunity on the Senate floor and so if someone were to make an ethical violation against my law license, any comment I make before you in the press potentially could put myself in harm’s way,” Sen. John Stevens, a Republican and Vice-Chair of the Ethics committee said.

Even after, they allege the Senate does not have to allow due process.

“No, they didn’t do their homework. This procedure went much like the court proceedings where everything was just thrown in front of people whether it was charges that have been dismissed, they threw a criminal complaint on people’s desk that had been unfounded, they did not discuss the basis of fact as to why the case was dismissed,” Robinson said.

Now, Tennessee’s Blackest senate district will be without representation.

“All of this is on purpose. None of this is by happenstance, and I think that we got to call a thing a thing and that thing is racism, that thing is fascism, at this point and that thing is we will never be properly served as Black and brown people, as low-income people as marginalized people in this state as long as this committee is unfair as long as the legislature is unbalanced.” said Cherisse Scott, a constituent of Robinson.

Robinson is due back before a federal court on March 3.