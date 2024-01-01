NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Put bluntly, the relationship between Nashville’s Metro Council and the state has been bad.

But a new mayor has brought some new blood.

“I mean, it’s a new day,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said. “It really depends on how the governor and the supermajority wants to approach the relationship with a new mayor.”

Republican state leaders passed numerous bills aimed at the capital city last year after Nashville denied the state a chance to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. Nearly all of them have either been overturned or tied up in court because they target just one city, a concept known as “home rule.”

With that in mind, Republican leadership is starting to take aim at other cities alongside Nashville to get around it.

“It is our duty, our obligation as the General Assembly, to hold our political subdivisions accountable,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) said. “When they’re not adhering to the laws that are passed by the General Assembly, either by the letter or the spirit of laws that are passed, then we have a problem.”

There’s a bill coming to allow the state to take over control of all major airports in Tennessee.

The move comes after it attempted to take over Nashville’s before a three-judge panel intervened and overturned it. That legislation is still tied up in court.

“We had worked well in Nashville, and some things fell apart,” Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said. “I won’t get into what happened, but there was a lot of breakdown, so we’re trying to rebuild that.”

So with there being underlying tension from last year, how do the two sides move forward?

“Step aside, let us do what we’re doing because, obviously, it’s working. Tourism is coming here, and we’re doing things right in Nashville,” Rep. Bo Mitchell (D-Nashville) said. “Do we have our problems? Of course we do. They’re being worked on. Everyone needs to stay in their own lane.”

Republican leadership alluded to a communication breakdown with the previous Metro Council as an area to work on moving forward.

“If we don’t surprise one another and we have open communication, I think we’ll get along great,” Sexton said.