NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the final push before the new year, members of the Tennessee General Assembly filed more bills they hope to discuss in the next legislative session, including measures on deaths within the department of corrections, a couple of administrative procedure changes and a host of “sunset” provisions on existing laws.

SB0028: Requires the chair of the emergency medical services board to convene the board for meetings at least once each quarter rather than twice in one year.

SB0037: Extends the department of children’s services to June 30, 2024; requires the department to submit quarterly reports to the chairs of the government operations committees to provide updates on the department’s progress in addressing performance audit findings; requires the department to appear before the education, health, and general welfare joint evaluation committee no later than June 30, 2023, to present information included in the department’s six-month follow-up report submitted to the comptroller of the treasury.

SB0068: Continues permanent rules filed with the secretary of state between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022, that are in effect on the effective date of this act until repealed or amended by subsequent rule of the appropriate rulemaking agency or until otherwise superseded by legislative enactment.

SB0069: Reduces from 10 to five business days after a death, the time within which the commissioner must report the death of a person in custody to members of the general assembly representing the legislative districts where the deceased person resided; requires that the information contained in the report include the name of the department facility where the death occurred.

SB0070: Requires each state agency head to complete periodic training for the purposes of complying with the requirements of the “Regulatory Flexibility Act of 2007.”

The 113th General Assembly convenes Jan. 10, 2023.