NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some state lawmakers want to limit where emotional support animals are allowed.

A new bill filed this week could impact owners of emotional support animals, like Nashville resident Ciara Ciez.

“This is Henry. He is a golden doodle; he’s three and he’s my emotional support animal,” Ciez said during an interview with News 2 while on a walk with her dog.

All across The Gulch, Henry accompanies Ciez during her daily activities, from shopping to grabbing a bite to eat. Henry is at her side providing a key function.

“He makes me feel really safe and very calm as opposed to just always looking over my shoulder and just always being anxious about certain situations,” said Ciez.

However, a new state bill proposed this week takes aim at non-service animals in certain spaces.

On Wednesday, state Rep. Kirk Haston (R-Lobelville) and state Sen. Page Walley (R-Savannah) filed Senate Bill 1695, which would prohibit any emotional support animal that is “not trained, or being trained, to perform tasks of work for a person with a disability from indoor areas of food service establishments.”

Parker Fillmore is the owner of Dog Training Elite in Nashville and works to train service dogs. He said in years past, there has been confusion between what service dogs are able to do versus emotional support animals.

“They’re not necessarily trained to perform a certain task with a disability or for an individual with a disability. Now that’s not saying that someone who has an emotional support animal doesn’t have a disability,” said Fillmore. “There’s been some blurred lines and the biggest reason there’s been some blurred lines is emotional support animals use to be allowed on aircrafts.”

With new rules by the United States Department of Transportation disallowing emotional support animals as of 2021, Fillmore said this bill could be a ripple effect. Since emotional service animals are not considered service dogs under the American Disabilities Act (ADA), Fillmore said there could be an influx of people working to change the status of their furry friend.

Some exceptions are built into the bill, including the use of K-9 or patrol dogs by law enforcement or security officers in “offices and dining, sales, and storage areas.” The earliest this bill can be discussed is Tuesday, Jan. 9 when regular session begins.

In the meantime, owners of emotional support animals are now wondering what else could be on the horizon.

“It’s really frustrating when people take advantage of the system, but you are actually somebody that needs or has that companion certified,” said Ciez. “When you see a bill that impacts the ability to go to restaurants, you think is going to a hotel next? Or is walking around The Gulch next?”