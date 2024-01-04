NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee lawmakers are making a firm stance on emotional support animals in food service areas in 2024.
State Rep. Kirk Haston (R-Lobelville) and State Sen. Page Walley (R-Savannah) have filed a bill that would prohibit any emotional support animal that is “not trained, or being trained, to perform tasks of work for a person with a disability from indoor areas of food service establishments.”
“Except as specified in [previous state law], live animals are prohibited in all indoor areas of food service establishments,” the bill’s text reads.
Some exceptions built into the bill include the use of K-9 or patrol dogs by law enforcement or security officers in “offices and dining, sales, and storage areas,” as well as “fish or crustacea in aquariums or display tanks.”
Hundreds of bills will be up for debate during the 113th General Assembly. Tennessee lawmakers shared their thoughts on some of the major issues up for discussion at this year’s legislative session.
What lawmakers had to say about: Abortion Ban Clarification | Marijuana Reform | Transgender Therapy and LGBTQ+ Rights | Dept. of Children’s Services | Education | Crime/Public Safety | More
You can also find daily coverage from the session here.