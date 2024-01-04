NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee lawmakers are making a firm stance on emotional support animals in food service areas in 2024.

State Rep. Kirk Haston (R-Lobelville) and State Sen. Page Walley (R-Savannah) have filed a bill that would prohibit any emotional support animal that is “not trained, or being trained, to perform tasks of work for a person with a disability from indoor areas of food service establishments.”

“Except as specified in [previous state law], live animals are prohibited in all indoor areas of food service establishments,” the bill’s text reads.

Some exceptions built into the bill include the use of K-9 or patrol dogs by law enforcement or security officers in “offices and dining, sales, and storage areas,” as well as “fish or crustacea in aquariums or display tanks.”