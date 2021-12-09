NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lawmakers are calling for an investigation into no-bid contracts by Governor Bill Lee’s administration. Handing out millions of dollars to companies with little to no experience or evidence the business can perform the tasks asked of them.

Emergency powers give the governor the ability to suspend financial safeguards when approving contracts, but some say it’s being abused. From giving a Republican lawmaker’s furniture store $165,000 for hospital gowns that were eventually canceled; to agreeing to a $75 million dollar contract with Xtend Healthcare, charged with doing contact tracing, despite being a medical billing company with no epidemiology experience.

There’s growing frustration and struggle for oversight among lawmakers, like Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville), of spending coming out of the executive branch. “I think that where there’s smoke you worry that there’s fire.”

She now wants Nashville’s District Attorney Glenn Funk to investigate. “We just need to make sure that everybody is doing what they’re supposed to do because it’s our responsibility to make sure that our money and our programs are being held fiscally responsible,” Campbell said.

On Thursday, Funk signaled he will seek an investigation of the spending. “I’m currently deciding which office or agency can best assist me in conducting this audit and the audit findings will be made public,” Funk said.

A $26.5 million contract was awarded for Nomi Healthcare, a Utah-based company, but was terminated with a $6 million buyout from taxpayers to the company. They were charged to provide PPE and COVID tests without prior experience.

“Of course we understand that, you know, in a pandemic and with emergency rules that there are going to be some situations where you need to do that. What’s problematic is that a lot of the people that have gotten these contracts have had no experience,” Campbell said.

But the questionable contracts don’t end there. Pale Horse Global, a small security company received a $13.5 million contract for PPE. Renfro Corp was paid $8.3 million for defective sock masks out of North Carolina.

And lawmakers approved an additional $8 million totaling $16 million for a New York-based literacy training program where Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn’s husband works.

Schwinn’s office did not respond to questions. Governor Lee’s office also did not respond to questions about the potential investigation.