NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s mayor promised that people who live in Music City won’t pay for a new Titans stadium, but some Metro councilmembers are concerned a bill filed by GOP lawmakers could make that hard to guarantee.

“It’s a heist,” said At-Large Metro Councilmember Bob Mendes. “The state swiping money they had previously promised for the convention center.”

The 2.1 million square foot Music City Convention Center is funded in part by state taxes; however, if Senate Bill 648 is passed, that flow of money will dry up.

Mendes and other councilmembers have expressed concern not only over the impact of this bill but what it could mean for funding the $2.1 billion proposed Titans stadium.

“Any universe where the state legislature can kill off sales tax and hotel tax for a convention center that is less than 10 years old, they can kill off the same two taxes for a football stadium once it gets built,” Mendes said.

When asked about concerns over whether this could mess up Nashville’s bond rating, Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said there will be more discussions about the bill as it moves through the process.

“We’re going to work with the comptroller’s office,” Sexton said. “I’m sure they could be amendments along the way.”

This is just one of a handful of bills that would change Nashville.

Other bills would reduce the size of Metro Council, give the state more power over local sports authorities and give state leaders more say in who is a member of the Metro Nashville Airport Authority.

“Over the last year, Metro has made it clear they are no longer interested in aggressively recruiting top-tier conventions to Nashville. That message has been received loud and clear by the General Assembly,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally regarding Metro leaders. “If Nashville wants to prioritize political posturing over prosperity for its people, that’s their prerogative. But the state does not have to participate.”

However, where McNally sees a need to intervene, Mendes sees an attempt to hurt Nashville’s progress.

“Nashville has been pretty successful without their tinkering or intervention and if they want to spoil the secret sauce, if they want to mess with success, then keep at it,” Mendes said.

Music City Center says they are still reviewing the bill and had no other comments at this time and neither the mayor’s office nor a representative from the Titans responded to requests for comment.