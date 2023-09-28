NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The relationship between the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee is best described as contentious at best. But new leadership could bring new directions.

Nashville swore in Mayor Freddie O’Connell earlier this week amid one of the most turbulent relationships between the city and the state in history.

“I’ll say, for eight years, we’ve had a bipartisan base of donors and voters,” the mayor said. “I’m encouraged the city can move forward as a partner to the state.”

After the state pressed roughly half a dozen bills to punish the city for denying the 2024 Republican National Convention, both sides have taken a collective breath.

“My conversation with him is we work well, for example, with Mayor Stricklin, who’s a Democrat from west Tennessee,” Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said. “But we build a relationship. It doesn’t mean we agree on everything, which we’re not going to.”

Both sides say this is a chance for a fresh start.

“It’s important that we work together,” Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) said. “I’m very hopeful that that’s exactly what’s going to happen.”

But this year, state leaders have been flirting with becoming even more powerful than they already are. After kicking the wheels to potentially decline federal funding for education after already declining it to fight HIV, Sexton noted similar decisions could follow.

“I mean, that’s a possibility, you can look at it,” he said. “The problem is the federal government tries to give you so much money that you can never cut ties.”

If they do, the state will continue to grow in power, meaning every city in Tennessee could run into similar issues that Nashville has faced, if they choose to go against state wishes.

“We know that not just Nashville, but all of middle Tennessee, has to be successful,” O’Connell said. “That’s only going to happen if this doesn’t feel like two warring factions but rather key partners.”

Whether this ‘key partners’ honeymoon phase continues through regular session in January remains to be seen.