NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Despite threats of legal challenges, the Republican supermajority of lawmakers moved ahead in redrawing congressional districts. Most notably slicing Nashville, which has been contained to predominately one district since Andrew Jackson, into three different districts.

The concern from Democrats has been the way minority votes could be diluted in favor of Republican representation.

“My initial reaction is that the people that live in this area ain’t going to have a say,” A Black voter who lives in the northeast Nashville area said.

He added, “I don’t know what the purpose of all this redistricting is for, it’s to suit somebody, it ain’t to suit the voters.”

Lawmakers were precise in splitting up minority voters like those who live in his neighborhood. Voters on one side of the street will have a completely different representative on the other side of the street — both stretching into rural parts of Tennessee.

“Gerrymandering has been a practice for hundreds of years and it’s never good, it wasn’t good when Democrats did it, Democrats drew lines to favor them,” Holly McCall, Editor of the Tennessee Lookout said. “Republicans are doing it now, it’s part of the political process.”

She added the congressional maps are relatively normal, except for what’s taking place in Davidson County. “Tennessee’s congressional maps have been pretty weird for a number of years, with some of the districts running from Kentucky to Alabama, and I would say that this congressional map is not too different and it’s not too onerous except for one district and that’s District 5,” McCall said.

But with the split that places Nashville voters with voters as far as Benton, Lewis, and Scott Counties, some African American voters are wondering who will speak for them.

“Things that’s happening now, some of it just don’t make sense,” a voter who did not want to be identified said. “I’ve lived here for 43 years and I’m just not understanding why all of a sudden my vote is going to be cast with somebody that’s in another county when I live in this county.”

Governor Bill Lee signaled he does not have an issue with the way the maps are, but he holds the final say in whether he will sign or veto the new map.