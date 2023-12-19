NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Last week, a Vanderbilt poll found broad support for changes to some firearm reform, like instituting a red flag law and a safe storage law.

Those findings were consistent with another poll commissioned by the Tennessean and Siena College released this week.

In that poll, 70% of respondents supported a red flag law, including 69% of Republicans. Seventy-three percent supported a law requiring safe storage, again, including 69% of Republicans.

“We had a special session, and we still did not make any type of reform at all,” House Minority Leader Karen Camper (D-Memphis) said. “The opportunity was there, the opportunity was great.”

Republican leadership in Tennessee has promised that no changes are coming related to things like a red flag law.

“As far as Tennessee doing something to limit guns, we’re not going to do that,” House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) said.

But Faison did leave the door open for some safe storage reform.

“Don’t leave a gun sitting on your car seat. How we get there, we’re still having conversations about that,” he said. “I think there’s a conversation that Tennessee needs to have when you realize that over 10,000 guns have been stolen in Chattanooga, Memphis, and Nashville.”

What that looks like is a bigger issue, but Faison indicated he’d support some sort of movement.

“Are we going to take guns from people? No,” he said. “But are there some things like that that we could do to encourage, to incentivize you to make sure that your gun’s in a locked glove box or it’s in the console with a lock on it, something like that? I hope that we can get there in Tennessee.”

However, the Senate may not be as amenable to changes that include punishments for people who leave their firearms out in the open.

“I think first we need to try to do encouragement,” Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) said. “If that doesn’t work, then move to something else.”

If the Senate doesn’t also sign off on any changes, of course, they will not happen.