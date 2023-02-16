NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The modern-day version of telemarketers have found a way around the Tennessee “Do Not Call” registry, so a top state lawmaker is proposing a bill to close that loophole.

Tennessee House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland) is sponsoring a bill to create a “Do Not Text” list that would be merged with Tennessee’s existing Do Not Call list.

“You’ll get a call from a number and it’ll say potential scam, but the text message is a way around that now and they’ve figured this out,” Lamberth said. “Most of us just want to be left alone.”

While the idea for House Bill 805 came from one of Lamberth’s constituents, he is familiar with getting unsolicited texts from people looking to buy his home. In fact, he got one of those very messages less than an hour before presenting the bill that would ban them.

“Hello William, My name is Anna, Just checking if I could be of help to you in the sale of [address redacted]. We can handle most related issues for free!” the text said.

“You are welcome to try, but that’s going to be pretty tough since I don’t own that property,” replied Lamberth after his bill had made it out of a House subcommittee.

He said while he gets these texts monthly, some of his constituents say they get them daily.

“You should be able to use your phone in peace and not get text messages from people you’ve never met or are not interested in doing business with,” Lamberth said.

According to Lamberth, the same rules as the Do Not Call registry would apply to a list for texting.

In addition, under this bill, people who are already on the Do Not Call registry would also be included on a list to not receive texts.

If passed, if someone on the list receives an unsolicited call or text encouraging the purchase or rental of, or investment in, property, goods, or services the solicitor would be subject to a $2,000 fine.

The Tennessee Public Utilities Commission website has a link to register for the “Do Not Call” list and a link to file a complaint.