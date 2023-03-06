NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee House of Representatives has passed a bill that would treat drag queens as exotic dancers in some cases.

“All we are doing here is stating if you are performing in a manner that is harmful to minors and receiving compensation, you will need a permit,” said bill sponsor Rep. Clay Doggett (R-Pulaski).

The bill says a person or business shouldn’t put on any “adult cabaret entertainment” for money unless they have a valid permit issued by a county adult entertainment licensing board.

Like the bill that passed last week restricting drag shows, this legislation defines adult cabaret as, “entertainment suitable for mature audiences, including entertainment erotic in nature, and featuring go-go dancers, exotic dancers, topless dancers, male or female impersonators, or similar entertainers.”

During debate over the bill, Democrats asked why Republican lawmakers are putting forward multiple bills related to drag performances.

“So, we need to a permit to have a drag show, but we don’t need a permit to have a firearm,” asked Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville). “If you actually go to drag shows, there is no harm there. We already passed a bill targeting this community and now you are expecting them to register with the state.”

Doggett had previously said that this bill isn’t targeting drag as long as the performances are age appropriate.

“As long as the performance is not sexually or overly sexualized where it violates this section of code, there’s no problem that parents couldn’t have there with their children,” he said.

During debate, Jones asked Doggett on the House floor if he has been to a drag show, which was received with laughs by some of his colleagues.

“I can not say I have, no sir,” Doggett replied with a smile.

However, Tennessee Pride Chamber attorney Tom Lee says this bill could have unintended consequences for the business community.

“This bill is in many ways more far-reaching than the previous bill that was passed,” Tom Lee said referring to the bill Gov. Lee signed into law last week.

In the fiscal note of the bill researchers wrote, “A business that qualifies as an adult cabaret would also be subject to the location restrictions under Tenn. Code Ann. § 7-51-1407 and may have to relocate if found in violation of this statute.”

Tom Lee explains that means a hotel or restaurant hosting a drag brunch or event could be forced to close or move if those events are found to be inappropriate for children.

The bill has not yet been discussed in a Senate Committee.