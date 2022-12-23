NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Just before the Christmas holiday, lawmakers in Tennessee have filed new bills they will tackle in the upcoming session, which begins next month.

Here are the new bills filed in the Tennessee House and Senate this week:

House Bills

HB0014 – Requires the office of legislative information systems to archive the webpage of the house select committee on redistricting for the 112th General Assembly and to strive to ensure that all videos, documents, maps, and other information on the archived webpage remain functional and accessible.

Senate Bills

SB0019 – Authorizes the expunction of public records, without cost, of a person who has been charged with a felony or a misdemeanor if the charge is abated by death.

SB0020 – Authorizes the expunction of public records regarding a motor vehicle operator’s refusal to submit to breath and blood tests to determine alcohol or drug content of a motor vehicle operator’s blood in the same manner as expunction for an eligible misdemeanor offense.

SB0021 – Authorizes the department of safety to create a voucher program for the purpose of offsetting the cost of persons taking a handgun safety course for the first time; requires the department to report the number of courses taken using vouchers to the senate judiciary committee and house criminal justice committee.

SB0022 – Requires each local law enforcement agency to assemble, by Jan. 1, 2024, an adult sexual assault response team to assist in responding to incidents of sexual assault with adult victims that occur within the agency’s jurisdiction; requires each team to include members with expertise in a variety of disciplines relevant to sexual assault response.

SB0023 – Designates the month of May as “Silver Alert Awareness Month.”

SB0024/HB0007 – Increases, from $200 to $500, the amount each LEA and public charter school is required to pay each teacher in kindergarten through grade 12 for the purchase of instructional supplies for the 2023-2024 school year.

SB0025/HB0012 – Increases the initial tax rate authorized for the privilege of residential development under the County Powers Relief Act from $2 per square foot to $3 per square foot; deletes preemption provision related to certain privilege taxes.

SB0026/HB0003 – Expands the offenses of assault against a first responder or nurse and aggravated assault against a first responder or nurse to apply to assaults committed against all healthcare professionals.

SB0027 – Requires governing bodies to make agendas of meetings and supplemental meeting documents available to the public at least 48 hours prior to the meeting.