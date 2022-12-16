NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New bills have been filed in the Tennessee General Assembly as the legislature prepares for the upcoming session in January.

Several House bills, including companion bills to previously filed Senate bills, have been added to the slate of bills to be considered by the General Assembly next month. The 113th General Assembly convenes Jan. 10, 2023.

House Bills

HB0007 – Increases from $200 to $500 the amount each LEA and public charter school is required to pay each teacher in kindergarten through grade 12 for the purchase of instructional supplies for the 2023-2024 school year.

HB0008 – Increases from $50 to $100 the minimum amount that the state will match to an employee’s optional retirement plan; deletes an obsolete provision related to the state match for an employee’s optional retirement plan.

HB0009/SB0003 – Creates an offense for a person who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.

HB0010 – Specifies that the offense of criminal abortion does not include an abortion that was necessary due to a medical emergency affecting the physical or mental health of the pregnant person or performed on a patient whose pregnancy was the result of rape or incest; requires the physician performing the abortion to verify that the patient reported the offense to the appropriate law enforcement agency prior to the procedure.

HB0011 – Requires the department to maintain staffing levels of case managers so that each region has enough case managers to allow caseloads not to exceed 20 active cases rather than an average, as calculated at least monthly, of 20 active cases or 20 children monitored and supervised in active cases.

HB0012 – Increases the initial tax rate authorized for the privilege of residential development under the County Powers Relief Act from $1 per square foot to $3 per square foot; deletes preemption provision related to certain privilege taxes.

HB0013 – Enacts the “Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act.”

Senate Bills

SB0012 – Expands the eligibility criteria for an education savings account to include students zoned in an LEA with at least five schools, instead of at least 10, identified as being in the bottom 10 percent of schools in 2017 and identified as priority schools in the 2015, 2018 and 2021 priority school cycles.

SB0013 – Prohibits a court from requiring an individual to pay any outstanding court-assessed fines, fees, taxes, or costs arising from a criminal proceeding during the 180-day period following the individual’s release from a term of imprisonment for a felony offense.

SB0014 – Requires the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to analyze a sexual assault evidence collection kit within 30 days of the bureau’s receipt of the sexual assault evidence collection kit from a law enforcement agency.

SB0015 – Requires an audiovisual recording to be made of any interrogation of a child who has been taken into custody on suspicion that the child committed a delinquent act or unruly conduct unless a technical issue with the equipment or exigent circumstances prevent the recording.

SB0016 – Creates a program for paid family medical leave for state employees.

SB0017 – Requires certain departments to create programs to reduce gun violence in communities, including a youth employment program, violence intervention program and a gun safety program; requires the department of health to submit an annual report to the legislature and counties and municipalities on the public health impacts of gun violence in communities.

SB0018/HB0005 – Requires that a person convicted of especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape or rape be sentenced from within at least Range II for the offense; expands the requirement to register as a sexual offender to all defendants convicted of a kidnapping offense, rather than just an offense that involved a minor victim.