NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We are a few weeks out from the highly anticipated special session, and News 2 is looking through some of the very first bills introduced.

One bill aims to avoid confusion about fire alarms after body camera video from The Covenant School shooting showcased the alarm blaring throughout the building.

In the body camera video from inside the halls of The Covenant School, you can see and hear a fire alarm; it is still unclear who pulled the alarm or when it was pulled.

“I know right now we have statutes on the books by the fire marshal, and we need to look at that very seriously because we are not losing kids to fires these days,” Moose Moore of The Vigilance Group said.

Moore founded The Vigilance Group after he retired as an Airforce pilot. He now teaches people how to stay alert and safe during dangerous situations, like an active shooter.

“I’ve been to six schools and six churches since Covenant where and I spoke to people who were there,” Moore said.

On top of safety workshops, he assesses buildings and looks at safety drill protocols.

“Tell all your teachers and your staff, ‘Hey, next Tuesday we are going to have a fire drill.’ You don’t need to tell them what time it’s going to be,” Moore said.

He said communicating this is important after fire alarms have been pulled by school shooters in the past.

“Jonesboro, Arkansas, in 1998 we had four kids killed. There were two shooters, and they pulled the alarm. Then in Parkland, Florida, the shooter knew exactly how people would react,” Moore said.

He said he’s in full support of the proposed legislation which would require all Tennessee schools to develop a policy on how to respond when a fire alarm is pulled outside of a scheduled drill.

He also hopes more teachers and staff will equip themselves with non-lethal weapons, such as a home defense pepper jell.

“Handguns cost anywhere from $350-$800 and they are deadly. (Pepper jell) is not deadly, but this can stop an intruder and a shooter,” Moore said.

On Thursday, News 2 spoke to State Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) over the phone, who is sponsoring the bill.

He told News 2 the proposed legislation was inspired after speaking with Covenant School parents, administrators, and law enforcement.