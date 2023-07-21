NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In exactly one month, Gov. Bill Lee’s (R-Tennessee) proposed special legislative session will he held.

He hasn’t formally requested the special session, but it is expected to he held on Aug. 21.

Lee told News 2 that his focus is on strengthening public safety.

“If it was up to me, I wouldn’t vote to have one because the politics in this particular matter could overshadow what good policy could come out of that,” House Majority Whip Johnny Garrett (R-Goodlettsville) said.

Garrett and several other lawmakers are against any red flag law. These laws allow guns to be temporarily taken from someone if a judge rules they’re a threat to themselves or others.

“Those tend to go after the object first and that’s why I think we go through some constitutional issues,” Garrett said.

Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) held a press conference Friday afternoon with Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts), President of the Akilah DeSilva Foundation Shaundelle Brooks, Mothers Over Murder’s Rafiah Muhammad-McCormick, and Metro Nashville Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood.

They shared their continued fight for “common sense gun laws” and how gun violence has impacted their lives.

Pressley was very vocal on her belief that gun violence is a public health crisis. She was quoted saying, “real policies along all levels of government need to reflect that.”

Many Republicans want to improve school safety, but not through red flag laws.

Lee told News 2 that a person who is a threat to themselves or a threat to others should not have access to weapons. However, he doesn’t want to step on constitutional rights, which is a big concern among his party.

In one month, lawmakers are potentially faced with a special session that could change public safety statewide and protect children..