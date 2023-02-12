NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some Tennessee lawmakers have introduced bills that would change the way Tennesseans can restore their right to vote if they’ve had it taken from them and stop permanent revocation in certain circumstances. Here are those bills that legislators will discuss this session.

HB0279/SB0904: Allows certain persons deprived of the right of suffrage to apply for a voter registration card and have the right of suffrage provisionally restored if the person enters into a payment plan to become current on all child support obligations.

HB1166/SB1073: Prescribes duties for certain persons for purposes of assisting an individual with registering to vote following restoration of suffrage rights.

HB1256/SB1241: Removes the permanent deprivation of the right of suffrage upon conviction of certain infamous crimes; changes the revocation of a person’s voting rights pursuant to a conviction for an infamous crime to a temporary suspension of voting rights for the period of confinement, probation, or parole; automatically restores a person’s voting rights upon release from confinement, probation, or parole.