NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The controversy over gas stoves has come to Tennessee’s Capitol Hill.

Last month, the Consumer Product Safety Commission created a firestorm when a member floated the idea of banning future sales of gas stoves after they were linked to childhood asthma. The CPSC walked back the suggestion, but Tennessee lawmakers have filed legislation that would guarantee Tennesseans the “freedom to cook” at home.

Rep. Clark Boyd (R—Lebanon) has introduced HB0483, which would prohibit any political subdivision within the state—meaning a county or city government—from creating any policy that would prohibit the sale or installation of an appliance used for cooking, space heating, water heating or another end use. The companion senate bill is carried by Sen. Page Walley (R—Savannah).

The bill would also prohibit local governments from prohibiting “the connection or reconnection of a utility service,” meaning gas heat in homes.

Lawmakers in the Senate are set to discuss the bill in the State and Local Government Committee next Tuesday, Feb. 14, and in the House Cities & Counties Subcommittee next Wednesday, Feb. 15.