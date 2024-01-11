NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the Tennessee General Assembly reconvenes for the second half of its session, lawmakers are set to tackle several big topics. Among them are some changes to election laws in Tennessee.

Here are several elections-related bills that have been filed in the general assembly for 2024:

SB1705/HB1798 – Authorizes the county election commission to notify individuals filing a petition for recall, referendum, or initiative of a defect in the petition that must be cured prior to certification for final approval. Filed by Rep. Tim Rudd (R-Murfreesboro) and Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hoehnwald)

SB1706/HB1799 – Requires each person, corporation, organization, partnership, or political party that seeks to provide training or conferences related to the administration of elections to county election commissions to be approved by the secretary of state prior to providing such training or conference. Filed by Rep. Tim Rudd (R-Murfreesboro) and Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald)

SB1707/HB1792 – Changes the deadline by which a voter must request an absentee ballot from seven days before the election to 14 days before the election. Filed by Rep. Tim Rudd (R-Murfreesboro) and Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald)

SB1723/HB1794 – Enacts the “Uniform Faithful Presidential Electors Act”

SB1732/HB1800 – Changes the deadline for filing nominating petitions for candidates for election as delegates to the national convention of a political party from the second Thursday in December to the first Thursday in April. Filed by Rep. Tim Rudd (R-Murfreesboro) and Sen. Page Walley (R-Savannah)