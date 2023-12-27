NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — You probably don’t often think about what lawmakers wear, but there is a science and a psychology to it.

“Your district sends you here to represent them,” Senate Democratic Caucus Chairwoman London Lamar (D-Nashville) said. “I take that representation seriously.”

Out of 132 positions in the General Assembly, women fill 20 of them, which is roughly 15%.

That means a well-constructed outfit can sometimes mean a seat at the table.

“My mom and grandma taught me as a little girl that how you show up is a reflection of who you are,” Lamar said.

The sentiment carries both in the Senate and the House.

“I also look to make statements with what I wear,” State Rep. Afytn Behn (D-Nashville) said.

It’s one she certainly has already delivered on, labeling herself as “Political Barbie” and donning in a hot pink suit at her swearing-in.

“I really love fashion and outfits,” Behn said. “I look forward to making political statements with those in the legislature.”

Sometimes, it just depends on comfort.

“Slacks are more comfortable many times than a dress or skirt, so you think about that,” state Rep. Patsy Hazlewood (R-Signal Mountain) said.

The Capitol is often very chilly, so that factors in, too.

“One time, I bought a little heater from Amazon a couple years ago, had it delivered on the floor because it was so freezing over there,” Hazlewood said.

It might be superfluous, but every outfit has a purpose.

“It’s also good branding, as well, so I want people to see–especially young people that follow me–how to show up as a professional,” Lamar said. “So, I also recognize that I am a model for future generations, and I want to model what it looks like to show up ready to work.”

At some level, women lawmakers say it’s just a matter of professionalism.

“The career that I had before I came here, I represented a large company to the public,” Hazlewood said. “So, it was important, I felt, to dress professionally and appropriately for that, and I feel like the same kind of dress behavior, if you will, is appropriate here.”

It can be a struggle at times, but every woman News 2 spoke with had the same mindset.

“When you look good, you feel good, you do good,” Lamar said.

Note: This is the second of a three-part series on State Capitol style. For the first iteration, click here.