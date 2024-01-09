NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Brentwood lawmaker has filed a bill that would force law enforcement to produce public copies of the Covenant School shooting documents to lawmakers.

Rep. Gino Bulso (R-Brentwood) filed HB1653, which relates to the Covenant School shooting. According to the caption of the bill, it would require all state and local law enforcement agencies to release a copy of “all records collected by the agency, including, but not limited to, all writings and medical, toxicology, and other reports” of “a perpetrator involved in a school shooting incident that occurred at a public or private school in this state in March of 2023” to any member of the General Assembly who asks for them.

The bill is targeted at the Metro Nashville Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies who have been investigating the March 2023 school shooting that claimed the lives of three children and three adult employees at the school.

Over the months, multiple people have called for the so-called manifesto of the shooter to be released to the public, but litigation over the release of the documents has kept anything from being officially released.

In November, a local conservative radio host released three pages of the manifesto, which allegedly came from a detective on the scene that day. A Metro spokesperson said the images did not come from within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Then earlier this month, Metro announced 10 officers previously under review for possibly leaking the images would be “reassigned” from the Special Investigation Division, even though they were previously cleared by Metro.

While the goal of the bill seems to be to release the shooting documents, it may still face resistance from the Tennessee Open Records Act, which outlines exceptions for all public documents—exceptions including ongoing investigative records from law enforcement.

If the Covenant School shooting is still considered an ongoing or active investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department, any associated documents would be exempt from the Open Records Act.