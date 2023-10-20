CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville is what’s known as a purple district — a healthy mix of blue Democrats and red Republicans. So, it’s generally a decent litmus test for the rest of the state.

News 2 spent a morning asking people what their main issues are headed into the next election cycle.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“The basic stuff is corruption in government, crime, the economy, and the southern border,” Montgomery County resident Edward Dowling said. “I know the northern border is a problem too, but not to the extent the southern border is.”

Another concurred.

“What matters most to me is immigration, the uncontrolled border,” Judith Cybulski said. “It is not closed, it is open. Having been a resident of Arizona for so many years, it’s just outrageous.”

But though the border was a common topic from those who accepted an on-camera interview, the most common answer both from those on and off camera, the economy.

“I think everybody wants to be able to live well. They want to be able to raise their families. They want to be able to do things with their families, maybe take vacations. I’m not talking about extravagant things,” Cybulski said. “But you know, go to the state parks, go to the national parks, travel to visit family and do things. I think it’s very important.”

It was a notion Dowling concurred with. “Fixed income now,” he said. “So what I put away, it’s important for that to continue to support us for as long as we’re on this planet.”

Inflation continued to be a hot topic, as rising costs have made life difficult for many across the Volunteer State.

“This is not a place for any young people growing up that they will ever be able to achieve their dreams,” Cybulski said. “Not here in Clarksville, not in Nashville, not across the country.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Finally, an interesting note from a few residents: the desire to see less division.

“I would hope that people would take into consideration what’s good for the country rather than a party affiliation,” Dowling said.