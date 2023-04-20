NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The General Assembly passed two East Tennessee lawmakers’ request to put “In God We Trust” on the state seal.

After passing the Senate last month, the proposal cleared the House in a largely party-line vote Monday.

Current Tennessee state seal

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and Rep. John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton), formally asks the governor to submit a new design of the state seal featuring the phrase “In God We Trust.”

A new design would have to be approved by the General Assembly to become official.

The bill asks the governor to submit a new design by July 1, 2025.