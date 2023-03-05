NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Tennessee lawmaker wants to expand HOPE scholarship recipients’ access to those funds.

Sen. Bo Watson (R—Hixson) has filed a bill that would allow students who receive the HOPE scholarship to use the funds for postgraduate education if they complete their undergraduate degree in less than four years.

Specifically, the bill would allow a student who earns their first bachelor’s degree in “less than the projected completion time” to continue receiving those funds in pursuit of an advanced degree.

The students would still have to meet all other eligibility requirements, including a minimum GPA and completing the FAFSA each year, but they would also be subject to new eligibility criteria, including enrolling in the postgraduate program within three months of receiving their bachelor’s degree.

If passed, the bill would take effect July 1, allowing it to happen prior to the 2023-2024 academic year.