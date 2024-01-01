LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Starting in 2024, there are harsher penalties for people under the age of 18 who are caught distracted driving.

Under Tennessee law, a teenage driver caught not paying attention to the road more than once will receive seven points on their driving record — enough to potentially have their license suspended for six to 12 months.

The legislation raising the penalty from a $50 fine was named after Middle Tennessee business owner Eddie Conrad.

“It’s hard to police it when it’s on a $50 citation; there’s got to be something to make it worthwhile for the police department can pursue it,” said Conrad’s son, Brian.

In July 2020, Eddie Conrad, his wife Joslyn and their grandchildren were driving to lunch when they got hit by a distracted driver from behind, according Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The hit pushed the Conrads into oncoming traffic.

Everyone but Eddie survived.

“He just said that the car’s not gonna stop behind us,” Joslyn Conrad remembered. “And it just kept getting closer. And he said, ‘That car’s not gonna stop and yield.’ And that’s the last thing he said that I can remember.”

Since losing his father, Brian Conrad has turned his grief into advocacy as he worked to increase the penalties for distracted driving.

“This would be almost a closing chapter to his book. To know that he fulfilled this law in our – in his name – would just be such a blessing,” Brian said.

Brian and Joslyn Conrad said Eddie spent his life caring for others. The two said Eddie would be “humbled” to know his name is on the top of a law meant to keep his family and community safe.

“He would’ve sacrificed his life to know that the rest of the family will save them, go be okay,” Brian said.

A lot of Brian’s work has been focused on teen driving because he hopes to make sure when his daughters, nieces and nephews hit the road, they continue to be safe from distracted driving.

He is especially concerned when he sees how attached some children are to their phones.

“I’m looking at saving babies lives…and I’m looking at younger generations who are 19 years old, even younger. By the time they get to drive, it’ll be safer for them to drive,” he said.

Brian said this law didn’t go as far as he would’ve hoped, but if it saves one life, all of his family’s efforts will be worth it.