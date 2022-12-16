NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oscar Smith was mere moments away from execution when Governor Bill Lee, (R-Tennessee), announced he would pause the practice for more investigation.

Friday morning, his office announced the investigation came in, though he wouldn’t reveal the results.

“The reason we’re telling you we’ve got the report, we want to be transparent, we want everyone to know we have it.”

Gov. Lee’s postponement of Smith’s execution came after questions surrounding the legal injection preparation process.

“I think what’s important is that I get a chance to read the report and that we internalize, absorb the information,” Gov. Lee said. “There will be steps that are necessary to take.”

It prompted reporters to question whether or not the office was burying the results of the report over the holidays – something Gov. Lee denied.

“The report will be entirely public, every piece of it, every aspect of it,” he said. “I think it’s very serious and very important, I don’t think it’s gonna get buried because Tennesseans have an interest in what’s happening here, as they should.”

The governor did say he expects to release the report’s findings by the end of the year. There are currently no executions scheduled in 2023.

Whether the scheduled executions in 2022 move forward will depend on Lee’s analysis of the investigation.