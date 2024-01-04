NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Since the fiscal year turned over this summer, Tennessee has come up well short of its financial projections to the tune of nearly $200 million.

Looking toward next year, leaders aren’t sounding the alarm but are expecting to tighten the belt at least a little bit.

“It’s not going to be as great as it has been,” Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said. “But we’re going to be fine.”

The money has to come from somewhere. The question remains as to where, though we should get more clarity on that when the governor reveals his proposed budget at his annual State of the State.

“You just have to look at what the priority is going to be within that budget,” House Minority Leader Karen Camper (D-Memphis) said.

Despite the shortcomings, on Thursday, Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) revealed his office is pushing a bill to scale back the franchise and excise taxes after the Attorney General and Dept. of Revenue advised him to do so.

“These tax experts have said that we should consider changes to that, so when the General Assembly convenes, we will bring legislation that will adopt the changes to Tennesse’s excise tax which will, in effect, give tax relief to businesses that are invested in our state,” Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) said.

Any company that does business in Tennessee – both inside and outside the state – is required to pay a franchise and excise tax. A franchise tax is based on the net worth of the property a company owns. An excise tax is based on a company’s net income.

Given Tennessee’s fiscal situation, News 2 asked if it was appropriate to be cutting taxes for businesses.

“We’re in a situation in our state where because of the approach to our budget – what I would consider a fiscally responsible approach to the budget – we have the resources to make a change to our law,” Lee said.

The move frustrated Democrats, as they also pointed to the fiscal situation of the state as a reason to pump the brakes.

“Those of us who are fiscally responsible would look at this and ask, ‘Is this the right time?’” House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said.

Now, Clemmons did say he’s in favor of reforming the franchise and excise tax laws the way they’re on the books. The current laws have been in place since 1935, and Clemmons said his caucus is open to modernizing and streamlining it.

They also say it’s just a handout for big business.

“We all love tax cuts, but why aren’t we giving tax cuts to your average citizen?” Clemmons said. “Why aren’t we making the grocery sales tax cut permanent instead of giving big businesses more tax cuts?”

When asked, Lee said he didn’t plan to push for a cut to the grocery sales tax.

Of course, both sides blame each other for the fiscal shortcomings.

Democrats say Republicans have been riding the coattails of former Gov. Phil Bredesen’s (D-Tennessee) financial decisions.

Republicans say if they’d spent the way Democrats wanted them to, the situation would be even worse.