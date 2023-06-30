NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s no doubt the new third-grade retention law has been a point of contention in Tennessee.

“The thing that makes me so angry is that this is a decision that is being made by politicians that do not know my child, nor are they educators, nor are they qualified to assess by child’s ability,” Knox County parent Dr. Karen Lloyd said.

But this week, Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) continued to stand by the law with the appeal window closing Friday.

“That’s really hard,” Lee said. “We know that when a child cannot read, it’s very difficult on parents.”

Critics have argued the test doesn’t accurately reflect if a student can read, so Lee gave his definition of a student who “cannot read.”

“They fail assessments that indicate whether or not they are ready to move forward into the next grade at a level that should put them forward,” he said.

On Thursday, the Department of Education (DoE) released complete statewide numbers for the TCAP.

They did show an increase in the total number of students showing proficiency in the English Language Arts portion of about 1.7 percentage points; Republicans have pointed to this increase to say the law works.

Appeals numbers released earlier this month show that over 80% of children who appealed their scores were successful, prompting some to wonder why bother with the law in the first place.

“There are ways to do this the right way,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said. “Unfortunately, Governor Bill Lee, Penny Schwinn and this GOP supermajority don’t have the best interest of our public schools at heart.”

With that appeals deadline rapidly approaching, WKRN News 2 did reach out to the DoE for the total number of successful appeals overall.

A spokesperson wrote back, “The window is still open through today. The Department will release additional data following the close of the appeals window and following the final determinations of those appeals.“