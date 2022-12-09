NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dixie broke ground on a new plant in Jackson Friday morning.

“Dixie hasn’t had a new plant in 30 years,” said Dixie Vice President of Operations Carrie Shapiro. “So this is a big deal for us.”

The Dixie groundbreaking is the latest in a string of economic announcements in the last few months.

“What it does for Tennessee is it sends a signal to other companies around the world that major companies are moving here,” Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee) said.

The event also comes on the heels of the passage of two important bills nationally. The first of those, the National Defense Authorization Act, which includes a provision to pull back the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the military, passed the House this week.

“Particularly in light of the fact that the administration itself has said the pandemic is over, the requirement for the vaccine was really putting at risk the ability, not only for Tennessee but for the country, to have force-readiness in our military,” Lee said.

The other is the Respect for Marriage Act, which essentially codifies the legality of same-sex marriage nationwide. It also passed the House this week after already clearing the Senate.

“I know there have been concerns about religious liberty that are very important, that’s very important to me,” Lee said. “I haven’t looked at the particular legislation. I think the Supreme Court ruled on that.”

The move to codify comes after the supreme court overturned Roe v. Wade back in June.