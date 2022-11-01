NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a moment of humanity in the midst of an otherwise busy season for Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tennessee).

“Maria is doing well,” Lee said. “She’s in the middle of treatment, and she especially wants folks to know how grateful she is for outreach, for prayers. We’ve had enormous outreach.”

Back in August, Lee’s wife, first lady Maria, was diagnosed with cancer, leaving Lee to navigate not only an election, but an illness too.

“She’s the primary, important part of my life. But we do this together, this job, very much,” Lee said. “She’s been very supportive of me while I continue to focus on being the governor through this process – certainly able to do both.”

With election day one week out, Lee stopped by Cleveland to celebrate the opening of the PIE Center, a new innovation hub aimed to increase the number of people in post-high-school education.

“The intersection of vocational education, public education and workforce,” Lee said about the center.

When we asked Lee about how he was feeling headed into Election Day on November 8th, he seemed confident.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity Tennesseans have given me to stay focused on what I think is life-changing work that impacts the lives of Tennesseans,” he said. “I certainly hope to be able to do that for the next four years, and (I’m) grateful.”

Finally, Lee also spoke on the big Tennessee-Georgia game that’s coming up this weekend. He says he currently has nothing planned wager-wise with Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Georgia) but that doesn’t mean something won’t come up.

“I talk to him on a regular basis, but we haven’t talked about this game yet. I kind of think we might this week,” Lee said, laughing. “The Vols are going to win, we know that. I’ve seen too many big games and you just have the feeling that this is the year.”