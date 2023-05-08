NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Monday that he will call for the Tennessee General Assembly to meet for a special legislative session on Aug. 21.

The purpose of the special session is to “strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“After speaking with members of the General Assembly, I am calling for a special session on August 21 to continue our important discussion about solutions to keep Tennessee communities safe and preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” said Lee in a statement. “There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans and pursue thoughtful, practical measures that strengthen the safety of Tennesseans, preserve Second Amendment rights, prioritize due process protections, support law enforcement and address mental health.”

Tennesseans are invited to take part in the conversation by sharing feedback here.

The governor said he will meet with legislators, stakeholders, and Tennesseans throughout the summer to discuss “practical solutions” ahead of Aug. 21.